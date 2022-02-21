"Stuck together through thick and thin" - Booker T picks the Tag Team of the Year (Exclusive)

Booker T has voted for The Usos as the Tag Team of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

A tag team wrestling legend, he won the WCW World Tag Team Championship 10 times with his brother Stevie Ray. The 56-year-old now runs the Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion in Houston, Texas. Several well-known wrestlers once trained in ROW, including The Usos.

Booker, a Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panelist, was asked to choose between The Good Brothers, The Lucha Bros, The New Day, RK-Bro, and The Usos. Speaking to Riju Dasgupta, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer explained why he rates The Usos so highly:

“From an accolades perspective, the guys who have been making the most noise over the past year, it would definitely be The Usos. Those guys, not just [because] I have a personal connection to The Usos, but Jimmy and Jey, those guys have stuck together through thick and thin. Brothers to the bone, and they have weathered all storms to be in the position right now.” [6:20-6:51]

Booker T likes The Usos’ alliance with Roman Reigns

The Usos have worked alongside Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown as part of The Bloodline faction for most of the last year.

Booker T added that Jimmy and Jey's on-screen association with their cousin has pushed the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions to the next level:

“Of course, having The Head of the Table doesn’t hurt at all. Those guys have been going out and performing at a very, very high level. I just wish they were to have a little bit more competition. But as far as performance-wise, I’m gonna have to give it to The Usos.” [6:51-7:14]

With two WWE Tag Team Championship reigns and five SmackDown Tag Team Championship reigns, The Usos became seven-time Tag Team Champions in 2021. The 36-year-olds are widely viewed as one of the best tag teams of their generation.

