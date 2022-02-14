"I love what she is doing" - Booker T has high praise for young WWE Superstar who created history recently

WWE legend Booker T feels new SmackDown Superstar Aliyah has a certain confidence and aura about her whenever she steps into the ring.

Aliyah was brought up to the main roster from NXT last year, joining the Blue brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. She has been in a feud with Natalya over the last few weeks, and even got the quickest win in WWE history against the veteran last month.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Aliyah's feud with Natalya and how the latter's loss to her helped the young star. He feels Aliyah plays her part well and loves what she's doing presently on the Blue brand.

"Let me tell you something, when Aliyah walks out of the curtain, you say, 'Man, I like her.' She's got an aura, she's got a glow around her, and the only thing she does is come out there and stop, give that pose, and then she comes to the ring. But she's got a certain smile about herself but there's a certain confidence when the bell rings at the same time. She plays the part very, very well, being the rookie who can come in and get the win at any given night. I love what Aliyah is doing," said Booker T. [From 29:13 to 29:48]

Booker T also lauded Natalya for being the "ultimate general" and helping the youngster find her feet on the main roster.

WWE veteran feels Aliyah hasn't been trained well enough to be on the main roster

Dutch Mantell recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, that Aliyah wasn't trained well in NXT and she still has a lot of work to do on her in-ring ability.

"They make that Aliyah look like cr*p, they really do. They house that girl in Orlando for seven years, and that's all we get. We see all these girls in AEW and they're burning it up," said Mantell.

On last week's SmackDown show, Aliyah was put in the Sharpshooter by Natalya, tapping out in the singles match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Prem Deshpande