Booker T says unhappy WWE star is "one of the best performers" in the company

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is one of the best performers in the company, according to Booker T.

Recent reports have indicated WWE has released Banks following her backstage fallout with management over creative differences. However, neither party has confirmed/addressed the rumors.

During his latest Hall of Fame show, Booker T opined on the recent rumors about Banks, stating that The Boss is not just one of the best in the women's division but in the entire company.

"I know talent when I see it and I've always put Sasha near the head of the table as far as being one of the best performers in WWE or as far as what we've seen in the women. Period. She knows what she's doing inside that ring, I can't take that away from her - and no one can."

The former world champion continued by saying Sasha's reputation goes beyond the squared circle due to her skills:

Sasha, just say, for instance, you weren't a big wrestling fan and you say, 'Have you heard Sasha Banks?' And you go, 'I've heard that name before, I don't know who that is, but I've heard that name before.' Sasha, her name will get there well before her because she's that good." [From 1:07:02 to 1:08:02]

The six-time world champion feels that Banks will have ample opportunities outside the squared circle as she has massive star quality.

What are WWE's plans after Sasha Banks' exit?

A recent report has indicated that WWE feels that Banks is replaceable and that another superstar could be molded to fit into her role. The management apparently "could clone Sasha with somebody else," and her spot is now just a "role with mid-level actors."

Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources.Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources. Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract.

Banks' last televised match with the company came in May on an episode of SmackDown, when she and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated the team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler to retain the titles. It will be interesting to see Banks' next move if the company indeed releases her.

