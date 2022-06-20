Sasha Banks' rumored WWE release: A look at everything we know

Sasha Banks' future in WWE was put under severe doubt the moment rumors filtered in about her and Naomi walking out of a Monday Night RAW taping in May. The two were indefinitely suspended without pay. Since then, the situation has seemingly gotten worse.

While fans had been hoping for some resolution, The Legit Boss might now be gone from the company. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. was the first to report that the company had released Banks.

What was the ensuing fallout from this rumor? Is The Legit Boss no longer a WWE Superstar? There are so many questions, and while not all have definite answers, there is quite a bit of information out there.

Here is a look at everything we know about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks' release.

#1. Multiple sources confirmed Sasha Banks' release

Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources.Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources. Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract.

A day after the initial rumors, multiple sources confirmed that Sasha Banks has been released. This includes reputed Twitter source WrestleVotes, who mentioned the backstage chatter from SmackDown, indicating that it was true.

Furthermore, Reddit user u/kerrmit125 on r/SquaredCircle stated that the six-time women's champion was released "some weeks ago." This user has an incredible track record of reporting major WWE events. He has also correctly reported the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1 between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin and the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

#2. Rumor on Sasha's lawyers being involved in her release

Sasha's attorneys were seemingly involved.

It seems like Sasha Banks wanted out of her WWE contract, which might make her potential release a slightly less bitter pill to swallow for fans. The Legit Boss apparently wanted it so much that her lawyers may have gotten involved.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast mentioned that Banks' attorneys were working on getting her release done the previous week. All of this looks to be adding up, with her likely exit being among the quietest from the company's perspective.

#3. WWE removes Sasha Banks' name on fan sign from SmackDown footage

Adding fuel to the fire of Sasha Banks leaving the company, WWE looks to be extinguishing any presence of the former women's champion from television. This was evident in the aftermath of SmackDown.

A fan brought a large "Sasha Krew 4 Life" sign to the show, with it being visible as Raquel Rodriguez celebrated her win over Shayna Baszler. The production team quickly switched cameras as soon as it was shown.

The company proceeded to further erase Banks' name by blanking out the sign on the post-SmackDown album on its website. Fans online have called them "petty" for the move, bringing further attention to it than simply letting it be.

However, PWInsider also reported that as of the latest episode of SmackDown, Banks was listed on WWE's roster internally.

While WWE is yet to confirm that Sasha Banks has been released, several signs indicate that confirmation will come sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, there hasn't been much word on Naomi's situation in the past few days.

It remains to be seen for sure what's next for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates regarding this!

