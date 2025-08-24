Booker T provides an update on 41-year-old retired star after sudden absence from big WWE show

Booker T was part of the major NXT Heatwave show, which essentially kicked off a huge week for WWE that is set to culminate in France with Clash in Paris. He provided an update on a 41-year-old retired superstar who was absent.At NXT Heatwave 2025 in Lowell, MA, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was on his usual commentary duties, alongside the reliable Vic Joseph. As you may know, the NXT commentary team is usually a three-man team, or at least it has been in 2025 since Corey Graves, the 41-year-old star who has been retired for a decade, was added.He was notably absent from the commentary booth, and Booker T and Vic Joseph provided an update, stating that the 41-year-old veteran commentator Corey Graves wasn't present because he is in the UK, as WWE is set to host the first edition of Monday Night RAW in Birmingham in 13 years.Under normal circumstances, Corey Graves would definitely be present for NXT Heatwave. Earlier this year, he voiced his frustration with WWE over seemingly losing his spot on the main roster commentary team after many years. While he had shifted between RAW and SmackDown, it appeared WWE was moving forward without him, especially after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee became the duo on the red brand.Graves said that he was exactly where he wanted to be, but there were definitely hard feelings about what many saw as a demotion for him, despite his years on the main roster as he became a seasoned veteran. Still, he stayed in place (even after Booker T disapproved of his comments in real life), and NXT turned out to be a stepping stone as he got the opportunity to do commentary for AAA.After receiving high praise for his role in AAA, circumstances led to him getting his role back on Monday Night RAW, and fans largely seemed to approve of him taking Pat McAfee's place.