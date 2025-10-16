Booker T quietly confirms popular star has been released from WWE due to attitude issues 

Booker T has all but confirmed that an up-and-coming performer has been shown the door from WWE due to reasons beyond what he did in the ring. The WCW legend stated that LFG and NXT star BJ Ray's brash persona extended to real life and might have played a role in him being cut by the company.

Several stars from Evolve and NXT have parted ways with WWE. While it was initially presumed to be budget-related cuts, reports later clarified that the releases had to do more with the performance of the talents.

Among those cut from their contracts was BJ Ray, who participated in WWE's reality show, LFG, and also competed a handful of times on NXT's Live Events. Booker T, who appears as a mentor on LFG, has now addressed Ray's release on his Hall of Fame podcast. The wrestling legend believes that while Ray had ample charisma and a compelling presence, he was lacking in other departments.

He then implied that BJ Ray was also guilty of having attitude issues, as he behaved off-screen the same way he did on TV.

“A guy like BJ Ray, he had the looks, he had the swag, the charisma, but everything else, he definitely was lacking in. The same way BJ Ray was on television, he was that way off television. You can’t be that way," said Booker T. (H/T - RingsideNews)

Booker T also spoke about Wes Lee's WWE release

Out of every talent released from WWE, perhaps the most shocking one to be cut was one other than the supremely talented Wes Lee. Elsewhere in the same podcast, Booker T stated that while Lee's talents were undeniable and that he was among the best high-flyers in all of wrestling, the fact that he didn't make it to the main roster in the last 5 years was an indication that he would eventually be cut.

"But I think also about what this thing is all about, NXT, being a developmental system. Wes Lee’s been there for, what, five years... When you’ve been in the developmental system five years and you’re not looked upon as being someone that’s gonna make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that’s gonna get cut... I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too."

It's safe to say a talent like Lee would have no difficulty in finding his footing back and would quickly generate a lot of interest from other promotions.

