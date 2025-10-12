Real reason WWE released Bloodline member and 11 other wrestlers - Reports

WWE Crown Jewel weekend was a whirlwind of emotions. As memorable as the show was, fans are still reeling from the latest round of cuts that happened hours before the premium live event.Now, the backstage reason behind the fresh wave of releases has been revealed.As many as a dozen wrestlers were let go from their contracts, mostly from NXT, ID, and EVOLVE. According to Fightful and BodySlam.Net, the following talents were released as of October 10.Wes LeeStevie TurnerLance Anoa’iJin TalaHaze JamesonKylie RaeDrako KnoxSummer SorrellBrayden 'BJ' RayJamar HamptonZara ZakherZayda SteelIn an update, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer clarified on X that the fresh wave of releases was not budget-related but rather performance-based. Here's what the wrestling journalist had to say:“WWE cuts were not budget related, they have over 130 people in developmental and hire more regularly,” Alvarez wrote. “If you’re not progressing fast enough or they feel you don’t have what it takes for main roster, you’re out to make room for someone new. Possible more cuts coming next week.” (H/T - RingsideNews)Wes Lee's exit came as a surprise after the incredible 269-day singles run that he had with the NXT North American Championship.It doesn't look like he will be a free agent for much longer, as he has already received an offer from TNA star Zachary Wentz for a potential reunion.How did Lance Anoa’i react to his WWE release?Roman Reigns' cousin, Lance Anoa’i, had a string of bad luck as he never got the opportunity to make his NXT debut due to a myriad of injuries.Lance Anoa’i took to his X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he would be returning to the independent circuit, where he spent the majority of his career.&quot;I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com,&quot; wrote Lance on XThe son of Samu has to work his way up to make his way back to WWE in the near future.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him all the best in his future endeavours.