Booker T has one-word reaction to his former student winning a championship in WWE

WWE legend Booker T has reacted to former student Roxanne Perez and her tag team partner Cora Jade becoming the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Perez and Jade defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction at The Great American Bash to capture the titles. This is both stars' first title win in WWE. Before joining the company, Perez trained under the five-time WCW World Champion and was a competitor in his promotion Reality of Wrestling.

Following the match, Booker T took to Twitter to post a picture of Perez and Jade holding their tag team titles and stated that he's proud of his former student.

"Proud," Booker T wrote.

Perez is also recognized as the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She's currently set to face Mandy Rose on next week's episode of NXT 2.0 for the women's title.

Booker T believes that Theory can be a world champion in WWE if he's booked properly

At Money in the Bank, RAW Superstar Theory lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. However, on the same night, he won the men's ladder match to win the coveted briefcase. This leads to the possibility that he can cash in at anytime to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T stated that the 24-year-old star could dethrone Roman Reigns or anyone else to become world champion if he's booked properly.

"It's not losing, but it's how you lose. He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. If a person is unconscious when I cash in, who loses? If you book it properly, Theory is not going to be one of the guys that [sic] got the briefcase and didn't cash it in and win it. I don't see that happening. This kid has got way too much upside for something like that to happen. That's just me and what I would be thinking if I had Theory in this position," said Booker.

Although Theory lost the US Title, he has another chance to reclaim it when he goes one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will end SummerSlam with three belts in hand if he manages to successfully cash in his contract.

