Booker T reacts to former WWE Superstar’s in-ring return

Booker T just reacted to a former WWE Superstar stepping back into the ring again.

Maven signed a contract with WWE after he won the Tough Enough contest. For the next few years, he competed on RAW and SmackDown against some of the biggest names in the company.

During his time in the promotion, Maven won the Hardcore Championship three times. He was also known for his infamous spot when he eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match.

Although Maven proved himself to be a pretty decent mid-carder, he was released from the company in July 2005. Following his departure, Maven plied his trade on the independent circuit. However, over the years, his in-ring appearances have diminished drastically. He only competed in one match in 2023.

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling recently announced that Maven will be making his in-ring return on March 9 for the 30 Man Last Stand Rumble in Texas City. The announcement has gotten the Hall of Famer excited as he took to social media to express his delight.

"Oh yeah mannnnn!!!"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Booker T wants to see Mercedes Mone in some good storylines when she joins AEW

One of the biggest rumors going around is that Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada could be AEW-bound. This will make their roster even more stacked than normal since even Will Ospreay is now going to be a regular on AEW television.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that all three of the above-mentioned wrestlers should be involved in some good storylines.

"You've got guys like Will Ospreay and Okada, you've got Mone coming in, let's see what we do with them, let's see if we can put them in something and really create some good story. That's what I want to see out of all these guys coming in," said Booker T.

Although Maven is 47 years old, it will be interesting to see if this leads to more opportunities for him to step into the ring.

What are your thoughts on Maven's in-ring return? Sound off in the comments section.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE