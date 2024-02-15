WWE Hall of Famer on what AEW should avoid doing with Mercedes Mone and other stars after they join the promotion 

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (f.k.a Sasha Banks) and Kazuchika Okada are expected to join AEW soon. Will Ospreay is set to be a full-time performer for the company as his NJPW contract expires this month. Wrestling legend Booker T has commented on what the Tony Khan-led promotion should do and avoid doing with them.

The Boss parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut back in 2022 and competed in NJPW/Stardom after her departure. It was heavily rumored that she was heading to All Elite Wrestling, and it seems like that is the case. The Big Business edition of Dynamite was announced for Wednesday, March 13, from TD Garden in Boston, her hometown. Many fans are expecting her to debut at the show.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that when Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay fully join AEW, they should be put in storylines and not just have a bunch of matches.

"You've got guys like Will Ospreay and Okada, you've got Mone coming in, let's see what we do with them, let's see if we can put them in something and really create some good story. That's what I want to see out of all these guys coming in," said Booker T. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Wrestling legend Konnan is not optimistic about Mercedes Mone becoming a top star in AEW

AEW has been criticized since its inception regarding the booking of its women's division. Many people feel that Mercedes Mone won't be used right in the promotion.

This includes wrestling legend Konnan, who shared that he is not optimistic about the multi-time champion becoming a top star in AEW.

"I think what's gonna happen is that she'll come back like a lot of people have come back to a huge pop and huge first two, three-week honeymoon period, and then she won't be used right or will be put in a stupid angle or something, and she'll lose a lot of her luster," said Konnan.

It'll be interesting to see what happens next with Mercedes and where she ends up next.

