"She's not hurting" – Six-time world champion comments on Alexa Bliss' frustration at WWE creative

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T reacted to rumors suggesting Alexa Bliss isn't happy with WWE creative.

Since her return at WWE Elimination Chamber, Bliss hasn't been in a match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was also not a part of WrestleMania 38. It's being said that her absence isn't limited to her recently getting married. According to reports, WWE didn't have any "substantial creative direction" for Little Miss Bliss in their build-up to The Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Bliss should be happy about being in the business and making money:

"She’s not hurting. I’m sure she’s okay as far as that goes. Sometimes, to be able to take a step back, to not be the focal point of everything, is refreshing, it feels good. You’re still making money, and you’re still part of the show. You’re just not the main focus of it. You’re not in the main event. There again, being in the main event, being the champion, it’s the hardest job you’re ever going to have in the business.” (H/T - 411mania.com)

Alexa Bliss was inches away from winning the Elimination Chamber

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss was in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

She was the fifth entrant and was among the last two survivors. After hitting a Twisted Bliss, the 30-year-old first eliminated Liv Morgan. The intriguing contest finally came down to Bliss and Bianca Belair.

After a brilliant effort, Bliss fell victim to a Kiss of Death from The EST of WWE, who went on to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She defeated Becky Lynch for the title at the two-night event.

When do you think Alexa Bliss will return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh