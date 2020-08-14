Booker T revealed the real 'animosity' backstage in IMPACT Wrestling for Vince Russo

Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer and is an extremely well-respected member of the wrestling community. Vince Russo is another expert in the world of wrestling and has been involved WWE, WCW, and TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling). Booker T has worked with Vince Russo quite a few times and opened up recently during his latest episode of The Hall Of Fame podcast (h/t 411 Mania).

REWIND-A-WAI #61:



WCW Monday Nitro (Sept. 18, 2000)



-Vince Russo earns WCW title shot

-The most insane show-long build to the main event

-WCW returns to Canada

-David Flair is not the father

-WWF's move to Viacom/TNN

-Austin's return to WWF

-Ratingshttps://t.co/Lqa5yMOoUg pic.twitter.com/pW17s0LLTW — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 13, 2020

Booker T on working with Vince Russo

Booker T opened up on working with Vince Russo when the two of them were in IMPACT Wrestling. During their time together, Booker T revealed that Vince Russo never wanted anyone else's opinion on any of the writing that he did and he had to be 100% in charge of everything.

“I remember Vince Russo at one point in TNA, Vince Russo didn’t want no one else’s opinion on any of the writing he did. 100%, everything. OK now, we had to do promos, OK? Now Vince Russo wanted to be in charge of all the promos as well. So, therefore, Vince Russo wasn’t taking any advice on how to write the show from anyone but himself. Now, this is my opinion on that right there, when you take no one’s opinion on writing the show but yourself, you’re entertaining yourself and yourself only. That’s the way I feel about that. Huge mistake Vince Russo made in TNA.”

Booker T went on to talk about the fact that Vince Russo felt like he could not trust anybody and as a result no one liked him. Booker T said that as a result of Vince Russo's attitude there was a lot of animosity towards him from other wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling.

I really enjoy talking to u guys when it’s cool. I’m not looking for everybody to be a fan, put me over, like my work and say positive things about me. In life, you’re not going to please everybody. Just be respectful to me and one another-that’s all. We’re all in this together. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 16, 2020

“Maybe because he didn’t feel like he could trust anybody, a lot of those guys didn’t like him. There was a lot going on at that time, a lot of animosity. Even though Vince Russo and I, we never had any problems or anything, he didn’t want any fights from me, didn’t ask me anything. When you do it that way, you’re entertaining yourself and yourself only, and that doesn’t reach the masses in my opinion.”