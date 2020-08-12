Booker T is one of the Superstars who has made a major mark not only in WWE and WCW but also IMPACT Wrestling. Booker T worked for IMPACT while the company was still called TNA.

Speaking about his time in TNA, Booker T talked about how he was disrespected and punished by TNA. Although the 5-time WCW Champion held his ground and refused to go ahead with what he was being asked to do.

Booker T revealed that he refused to job to Matt Morgan during a match. The company told him that they will have Kurt Angle create a distraction for Booker T and then Morgan could pick up the win.

The WWE Hall of Famer agreed to this ending for the match. However, he was rudely shocked when he was told on the day of the match that he would have to lose clean to Morgan - to which Booker T flat out refused.

“When we got back to TV, actually to do the match with Matt Morgan after the fiasco that happened and I walked out, I guess they were gonna punish me, and then not just punish me, but make me look bad at the same time. I can’t remember who it was, might have been Pat Buck or somebody like that, I can’t remember who it was, but I remember them coming to me and telling me, ‘Hey Book, we changed the finish up on the Matt Morgan match, Kurt Angle’s not going to come out now and do anything. Matt is just going to beat you right in the middle of the ring, maybe a six minute match and we’ll just move forward from there.’ And I looked at him, and I go, ‘OK, let me think about it for a second.’ And literally I thought about it for one second, and I go, ‘I thought about it, that’s not going to happen, alright?’ ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ It upset me because it felt like it was a punishment.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Booker T felt disrespected by the company

Booker T revealed that they agreed to go back to the finish involving Kurt Angle, but he still wasn't happy.

‘After I thought about it, I can’t even do that now because you disrespected me.’