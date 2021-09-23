"Like sheep getting ready to get slaughtered" - Booker T reveals why extras were scared of ex-WWE stars

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that extras working in WCW were afraid to get in the ring with certain wrestlers, like Scott Steiner, because of his hard-hitting style of wrestling.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, host Brad Gilmore asked Booker T about the rumor that extras in WCW were afraid of getting in the ring with wrestlers like Steiner. He confirmed the story, stating that the likes of Scott Steiner, Sid Vicious and Vader liked getting physical in the ring.

"They would just be in the locker room like sheep getting ready to get slaughtered (laughs). And Steiner was one guy, Sid Vicious was another guy, Vader was another guy... those guys (extras) would hate having to get out there. They knew there was going to be bumping if they were with Steiner, flipped upside down. If they were with Vader, they were just going to get mauled. If it was Sid (Vicious) they were to get rag tagged... it's a true story," said Booker T.

The Steiner family in WWE

The Steiner Brothers, the legendary tag team of Scott and Rick Steiner, made a name for themselves in WCW, where they won the world tag team titles seven times.

They had a brief run as a tag team in WWE in the early 90s, winning the tag titles twice. Scott Steiner returned to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2002 and had yet another brief run with the company, this time as a singles star.

Rick Steiner's son, Bronson Rechsteiner, who goes by the ring name Bron Breakker, recently debuted on NXT television and has looked the part so far. The 23-year-old made his pro wrestling debut only last year and was signed up by WWE earlier this year.

