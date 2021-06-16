Booker T reveals next WWE breakout star from NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has named Adam Cole as possibly the next breakout star from NXT. The former world champion is impressed by Cole's in-ring prowess and his ability to wrestle much bigger men in WWE.

During his appearance on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Booker T was asked about a future top star in WWE who could rule the roost in the next 3-5 years.

The WWE legend named NXT star Adam Cole as one to watch out for in the near future.

"Man, there's a lot of young guys out there, and the landscape of the business has changed. The big guys aren't as relevant today. I'm really looking to see how far Adam Cole breaks out. People always compare him to the Shawn Michaels type of worker and I really think a guy like Adam Cole - even being a small guy - is going to be able to work so much bigger (wrestlers) than his actual size, like a Shawn Michaels," said the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Booker T gave the example of Cole feuding with a bigger WWE star like Keith Lee. He was "blown away" by the competitiveness in the match despite the size difference between Lee and Cole.

Adam Cole on moving to the WWE main roster

"I am the hottest act in #WWENXT right now. No question."



Do you agree with @AdamColePro? pic.twitter.com/hwyn4rsgR9 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021

Adam Cole recently indicated that he is in no hurry to move to the main roster in WWE. Cole, a former NXT Champion, said he was tired of hearing questions about him leaving NXT and joining RAW or SmackDown.

"In regards to RAW and SmackDown: Could Adam Cole show up on RAW or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run RAW or SmackDown if he showed up? You damn right he would. But I'm actually really tired of hearing this question over and over again."

Cole stated that he is attached to the NXT brand and predicted that the NXT roster will "beat the RAW roster and the SmackDown roster any day of the week".

"Besides the fact that I carried #WWENXT on my back since I've been here... I DESERVE IT because I'm @AdamColePro, bay-bay... The reason this is a main event is become I'M IN IT."



In case there was any doubt. #NXTTakeOver @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/h5zjWhGgaA — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021

Please H/T Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun