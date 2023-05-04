Booker T reveals his order after video of him using food delivery app during WWE Superstar's farewell goes viral

A video of Booker T using the DoorDash app on WWE NXT went viral after the show ended. The Hall Of Famer addressed the video on his podcast, revealing why he was on his phone and what he ordered.

Booker T has been a constant presence on NXT programming as a commentator since the swap in announcer and interviewer teams in 2022. His work on the commentary team has been well-received by the viewers.

On last night's episode of WWE NXT, the five-time World Heavyweight Champion was snapped scrolling the DoorDash app, ordering his dinner. On the Hall Of Fame podcast, he spoke about the incident during Indi Hartwell's farewell on the show.

"It was the end of the show. The show was over. It had nothing to do with me [he laughs]. I was gonna be exiting the building shortly after that. I wanted my meal hot and ready to go when I got there"

Booker went on to share what his order was from TGI Fridays.

"Chicken parmesan from Fridays." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Booker T returned to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble event this year

The Hall Of Famer surprised the WWE Universe when he made his way to the ring during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker T was the 21st entrant during the bout and was eliminated by Gunther in less than a minute.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

@BookerT5x Former two-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made his return and wrestled a match for Reality of Wrestling, and he looks in tremendous shape Former two-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made his return and wrestled a match for Reality of Wrestling, and he looks in tremendous shape 🔥 @BookerT5x https://t.co/uuRSDvopab

After his appearance at the event, Booker spoke about evading a hurtful spot with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

"When I was in the Rumble, I thought about taking one of those chops and then I said, 'Man, to hell with that. I'm not taking that d*** chop.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Fans will have to wait and see if the Hall of Famer returns for another match in the future.

