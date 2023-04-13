WWE Hall of Famer explains how he evaded a hurtful spot with Gunther at Royal Rumble

Gunther has had one of the best debut years in WWE. On the main roster, the Intercontinental Champion has become one of the fiercest competitors. Every superstar dreads getting hit by his chops, and Hall of Famer Booker T is no different.

Booker T made his in-ring return after eleven years. The five-time WCW Champion entered the Royal Rumble match earlier this year as the 21st entrant. The WWE Universe went wild when they saw the Hall of Famer make his way to the ring.

Booker T's Royal Rumble appearance this year lasted less than a minute. In that time, while he didn't make any eliminations, he got a chance to perform a Spinaroonie in a sold-out arena before getting eliminated by Gunther.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the Intercontinental Champion, citing that he didn't want to take his chops.

"He's a future World Champion in the company. He's a guy that's going to be that, that killer, monster heel in WWE. Timing is on his side as well. He's young, he goes out, and if you don't believe what GUNTHER does is real, go ahead and take one of those chops. That's all you've got to do. Just take one and you would go, 'Oh my God.'"

Booker T went on to reveal that him not taking a chop by The Ring General was a planned move.

"When I was in the rumble, I thought about taking one of those chops and then I said, 'Man, to hell with that. I'm not taking that d*** chop.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Baile @BaileGoat This gotta be Gunther’s loudest chop This gotta be Gunther’s loudest chop https://t.co/a3UjSDMfHo

Gunther had a phenomenal run at the Royal Rumble

At this year's Royal Rumble, The Ring General was the first entrant, lasting over an hour. Not only was Gunther the Iron Man of this year's Rumble, but he also eliminated the most people during the match.

His list of eliminations includes former champions such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Booker T.

HarryRichardsMUFC @HazaUTD 🌍Zay🌎 @D0ITF0RDEM0N4L6 If you’re 21+ you shouldn’t be watching anime or the WWE If you’re 21+ you shouldn’t be watching anime or the WWE Anyways here’s Drew McIntyre and Gunther slapping each others chests repeatedly at Wrestlemania 39. twitter.com/d0itf0rdem0n4l… Anyways here’s Drew McIntyre and Gunther slapping each others chests repeatedly at Wrestlemania 39. twitter.com/d0itf0rdem0n4l… https://t.co/V40Fh5SsNF

The fifth-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion was finally eliminated by the winner of the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes. Despite missing the chance to main-event WrestleMania, he retained the title in a Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

What do you think of The Ring General's chops? Let us know in the comments section below!

