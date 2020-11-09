Roman Reigns has been a dominant force on WWE SmackDown since he returned to WWE at SummerSlam before joining forces with Paul Heyman. Reigns went on to win the WWE Universal Championship at Payback. Since then he feuded with Jey Uso, beating him at Clash of Champions and then at WWE Hell In A Cell, before Jey Uso finally acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief, joining forces with him.

Booker T praises Roman Reigns as one of the "great ones"

A hard lesson you’re finally starting to understand... one step at a time, Uce, one step at a time. #Levels https://t.co/Ayr2kA2eGB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 31, 2020

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recently spoke about the 'I Quit' match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE Hell In A Cell. Booker T loved the match and how it was presented. He also had a ton of praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, calling him one of the "great ones". Booker praised Reigns' ability to make viewers and fans feel a certain way:

A good match always comes down to what is said before, and what is said after the match. With Roman, it's not just what he said [after Hell in a Cell] but how he said it. It was very calm and real.

It wasn't over the top and just made you feel like, 'is this story real? I don't know.' And that's exactly what wrestling has always been about. The great ones have been able to go out and make you feel a certain way. H/T: WrestlingINC

Booker T also praised the storytelling in the match, saying that it reminded him of the old school was of doing things:

It was great storytelling, definitely got to your heart, pulled out those strings and made you go, 'wow, man. this is pretty good.' It had a feeling of what wrestling [used to be like], the way I always loved watching it. This was old school, a throwback.

There's always one match that makes you go, 'man, I don't know. Is this thing real?' as opposed to other matches on the card. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jey Uso has already qualified as a part of the men's SmackDown team at Survivor Series. As for Roman Reigns, he will face Randy Orton.

You can check out Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast HERE.