Booker T was a part of The Invasion storyline after WWE bought out WCW in 2001. Booker T was one of the top guys in The Alliance and defended the WCW Championship against The Rock at SummerSlam 2001. Their feud was partly built on the fact that The Rock Bottom and the Book End were pretty similar moves. Despite having Shane McMahon in his corner at SummerSlam, Booker T lost the match and the title to The Rock. Booker T was also eliminated by The Rock at Survivor Series a few months later.

Booker T on how facing The Rock was different from everyone else he's faced

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opened up about his experience working with The Rock in WWE. Booker T said that The Rock wrestled differently to everyone else he had worked with. Booker emphasized how meticulous The Rock was about everything:

I felt like when I got in WWE and I had the feud with The Rock, I didn’t let lose. I didn’t really work the way I normally worked throughout my time like before in WCW. It was always about going out there and beating those guys up. I felt a little soft with The Rock even though we had some great stuff. But I still felt like I held back a little bit too much as far as when I was out there working with The Rock. Now saying that, I must say, The Rock worked a whole lot different than every other guy that I ever worked within the business. The Rock was so meticulous about every detail being right. That’s why he is so great as far as the promos go. That’s why he is so good in Hollywood as far as being able to make sure his lines are delivered a certain way. When I worked with The Rock, man, it was like being on a movie set. I’m serious. Everything had to be right with this guy. I appreciate him for saying that I was one of the most athletic guys he ever worked with and one of the most entertaining guys he ever worked with. But, I was thinking way too much when I worked with Rock. In hindsight, looking back on it, I felt like I could have done so much more working with him. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

