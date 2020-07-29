Booker T is known to never mince his words and say exactly what is on his mind. While speaking on the recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the 5-time WCW Champion talked about Randy Orton and why he is considered one of the greatest of all time.

The 5-time WCW Champion said that the reason for Orton being such a success is because he focuses on his character and not just his move set. Booker T said that the current generation needs to understand that they have to develop a character that resonates with the crowd instead of depending on flashy moves.

''People don’t talk about Randy Orton being one of the greatest of all time, not just myself talk about Randy Orton, but several people talk about how good Randy is. It’s not about his wrestling or anything like that. I mean, it’s not about the moves. It is about the wrestling, but it’s not about the moves. It’s not about anything other than the aura of what he brings to every wrestling match that he performs in, that’s all, win or lose. If one didn’t understand what that means, there’s nothing I can do about that. But, every young person that has come my way, if they can’t say Booker T tried to help them, they’re lying. I’m going to tell you that right now. There’s a whole lot of them that can vouch for me.'' (H/t: Wrestlingnews)

Is Randy Orton one of the greatest ever?

Randy Orton has always been credited with having a 'god-gifted' athletic ability. Even so, Orton has honed his craft over the years and managed to become one of the top WWE Superstars of all time.

The Viper Randy Orton had debuted in 2002 and is still a top Superstar in WWE. Unlike most of his peers like Batista and John Cena, he is still a full-time member of the roster.

Randy Orton is all set to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. There are reports suggesting that he is primed to win the Championship at the upcoming PPV.