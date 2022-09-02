Booker T explains why Roman Reigns should retain his title at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Roman Reigns may retain his world title against Drew McIntyre at this weekend's Clash at the Castle.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal title for over two years, having won it at the Payback show on August 30, 2020, by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Reigns and McIntyre last faced each other back in 2020 at the Survivor Series show, where the former defeated the Scotsman.

Booker T said on his Hall of Fame show that it would be great for McIntyre to win the title at Clash at the Castle but feels that Reigns is on another level right now and should retain the title.

“It can happen in Cardiff. I mean, what a story it would be for Drew McIntyre to do it in his own backyard. That would be awesome. I just think right now Roman Reigns is on another level. He’s doing some really, really, really good work. I don't think it’s time for Roman to take a step back and have to rebuild all over again. I think Roman is the strongest character we have on the roster right now," said the Hall of Famer. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Reigns' last loss was against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble earlier this year, but the title didn't change hands as it was by disqualification.

What are the other matches on WWE's Clash at the Castle show?

WWE has so far announced five other matches for the UK show, apart from the Reigns-McIntyre clash for the unified world title.

Reigns' former rival Seth Rollins will face off against Matt Riddle in a singles match, while Edge and Rey Mysterio will face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

SmackDown Women's title Liv Morgan will defend her title against Shayna Baszler, while Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky will face Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match. The Intercontinental title will also be defended at the show in Wales as Gunther faces off against Sheamus.

The show will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will start at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST.

