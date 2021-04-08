"As far as Ronda goes, nothing moves me" - WWE legend on Ronda Rousey's future WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed recent reports about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE. Booker T stated that Ronda Rousey's marketing appeal to WWE was unlimited.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, was asked about former WWE RAW Champion, Ronda Rousey. The WWE legend was unsure about Rousey's return and wasn't excited about it. The Hall of Famer said Rousey did very well in WWE, but she didn't capitalize on the opportunities to become the biggest thing in the company's history.

"As far as Ronda goes, nothing moves me, as far as when you say Ronda Rousey is coming back to the WWE. Maybe for a lot of people, but for me, Ronda Rousey still has... I can't give her a blank cheque. I can't, say, give her the perfect grade. I just can't do it."

"And until Ronda Rousey shows me a little bit more, that's how I'm going to be as far as that goes. If she can come back to the WWE and show me something other than going out and playing 'wrestler', we might get somewhere."

He said that if he were Ronda Rousey, with her Olympic and UFC background, he would have sought to create history in WWE and also make more money in the process. However, Booker T praised Rousey's former rival Becky Lynch and was keen to see her in WWE once again.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch's return to WWE

WWE President Nick Khan recently updated fans about the future of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, and stated that the two will return in the "not too distant future."

“Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Throwback to Becky Lynch destroying Ronda Rousey in her interview with @arielhelwani.



Best female talker in WWE history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/D76ZHQpH1O — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) April 5, 2021

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch hasn't appeared in WWE since May 2020.