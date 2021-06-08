"He made Rey Mysterio look 20 years younger" - Booker T on current AEW star

Booker T believes Andrade made Rey Mysterio "look 20 years younger" in the ring when the two were feuding in WWE.

Andrade recently debuted on AEW Dynamite, coming to the ring with another former WWE Superstar, Vickie Guerrero, who seems to be his on-screen manager.

On the recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Andrade, calling him "extraordinary." The WWE legend stated that the new AEW star made Rey Mysterio look great in the ring during their feud in WWE.

"It definitely is a big pick-up for AEW going forward, having a guy like him on their roster. I've said it many, many times, this guy is extraordinary as far as work (in the ring), the feud, the series of matches that he had with Rey Mysterio. I tell you, he made Rey Mysterio look 20 years younger, and I'm not trying to age Rey Mysterio or anything like that. It showed me how good of a worker this guy really, truly is, from a perspective that he gets it. He knows exactly what it means to go out there and get someone over and get himself over."

Booker T also discussed rumors that Andrade sought creative control in AEW, as well as wanting to work in other companies apart from AEW. You can check out the entire episode above.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade in WWE

Andrade and Rey Mysteiro feuded in 2019 in WWE, just a few months after the former was drafted to SmackDown. They had a few memorable matches on the Blue brand, which earned praise from Mysterio, who had this to say.

"This kid (Andrade) is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I'm in the ring with him, there's an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero]. This is how good he is: he's thinking a step ahead before you even move," said Mysterio.

Mysterio believes that once Andrade can cut promos in English, he could well be on his "way to stardom."

