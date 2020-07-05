Booker T says Bayley isn't great at anything; praises Sasha Banks

Booker T admits that he is always on 'Bayley's case'

Bayley and Sasha Banks are the Women's Tag-Team Champions in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have become the driving force of the WWE Women's division of late. The two women won their second Women's tag-team Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and have been making their presence felt on all three brands.

Bayley is already double Champion as she holds the SmackDown Women's Championship along with the Women's tag-team titles. Sasha Banks, on the other hand, will be taking on RAW Women's Champion Asuka at Extreme Rules: Horror Show in a bid to become a double Champion herself.

Speaking about the two women on his podcast - Hall of Fame - Booker T discussed how the two have been doing a great job during the Pandemic Era.

Booker T praises Sasha Banks and Bayley

While the 5-time WCW Champion admits that he is a bit harsh on Bayley, he calls her the quintessential WWE worker. Booker T praised The Boss Sasha Banks, even saying that she is one talent on the roster who WWE can count on to deliver under any circumstance.

''Sasha is a major player. She is one talent on the roster that you can always be able to go to and then know that she’s always going to deliver, especially in a big match. Bayley, the same thing.''

Booker T further talked about Bayley, saying she may not be 'great' but she is good at everything she does.

"Even though I’m always on Bayley’s case, you know, but Bayley is the quintessential worker. She can go out there and she may not be great at anything but she’s good at everything. So when I watch Bayley go out and perform now, taking on this new persona, which is something that I couldn’t wait for something like this to happen. I think it’s good for, as well as we’re in era again, this pandemic era. Everything right now is kind of like on hold in like a holding pattern and for those two to be in position in a holding pattern is perfect" (H/T: Wrestlezone)

Sasha Banks and Bayley were recently part of NXT's Great American Bash as well where The Boss Sasha Banks lost to Io Shiai in a non-title match thanks to an assist from Asuka.