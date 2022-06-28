Two-time Hall of Famer rejects rumors of him having "beef" with CM Punk in WWE

WWE legend Booker T has dismissed suggestions that he and AEW star CM Punk were rivals behind-the-scenes.

Punk and Booker T were both active in-ring performers in WWE in the 2000s and after the latter's return to the company in 2011. They also worked together a few years later as panelists on FOX's Backstage show.

On the latest Hall of Fame show, a fan asked Booker T if he and CM Punk had "beef" while they were in the company. The veteran rejected those rumors and said that Punk would reiterate his claims.

"I don't know, maybe you can reaffirm this with CM Punk, but I don't ever remember having a beef with CM Punk ever. I'm just being honest, and Punk can confirm that for me, but I don't think Punk and I ever had any beef. That wouldn't be the word to use to describe CM Punk's and my relationship," said Booker T. [From 1:09:00 to 1:09:35]

What's the backstory behind the rumored feud between Booker T and CM Punk in WWE?

On the Jericho Cruise a few years ago, Cody Rhodes recalled a backstage incident in WWE where Punk asked the rest of the locker room to pick up their trash.

- Booker T on CM Punk “CM Punk came back and took his moment and chose to talk about WWE. That right there was just a total miss as far as I’m concerned [he] struck out.”- Booker T on CM Punk https://t.co/YX6w32WkDw

Booker T reportedly didn't take kindly to what the Second City Saint had said and dropped his trash on the floor, right in front of Punk.

The Hall of Famer has since disputed the story and has given a different narrative altogether. The six-time world champion recalled that a few things were getting stolen from the locker room, and to address this issue, he, The Big Show, and Punk held a meeting.

While things got a little heated back then, there seems to be no "beef" between Booker T and CM Punk, as confirmed by the former.

