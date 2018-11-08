WWE News: Booker T's incredible reaction to CM Punk calling himself the "locker room leader"

CM Punk

What's the story?

The WWE locker room can be a place where there is a lot of fraction, as it is filled with big egos and names, who earn top dollar and could step on each other's feet.

We've heard, over the years, about how the WWE has locker room leaders, who fix burning issues and defuse situations. WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, was not too happy about former WWE Superstar, CM Punk, calling himself the locker room leader, as per Cody Rhodes, who narrated a hilarious anecdote that happened in the WWE locker room.

In case you didn't know...

Punk, who was the top dog on WWE television, was loved by fans for his incredible promos as well as his in-ring skills, as he was regarded as one of the best on the mic in the WWE, during his spell with the company.

It seems like his fellow wrestlers weren't very impressed with his bossing around backstage in the locker room...

The heart of the matter

In Chris Jericho's latest podcast from the Jericho Cruise, which featured The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Adam Hangman Page, Jericho asked Cody if he recalled the time when CM Punk said he was the locker room leader, which did not sit well with one person - Booker T.

Cody recalls how Punk was telling the rest of the WWE Superstars to throw the trash in the bin. Booker T reacted by throwing his trash on the floor.

Cody said, "But there was one meeting where Booker T was in the room and Punk hit the 'As the locker room leader, I'm telling all of you guys to pick up your trash' and Booker literally threw his trash on the floor. 'He's not telling me to pick up my trash,' (imitates Booker T's voice) "They had this whole interaction." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

Punk and Booker T will probably not share a locker room again, which the WWE Hall of Famer is probably relieved about!

We could perhaps, though, see Booker T back in the ring, as he himself said that he would be available if the WWE called.