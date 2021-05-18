"That's money" - Booker T on potential Brock Lesnar return match

Booker T has weighed in on a match between Brock Lesnar and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the near future. The Hall of Famer said that a match between the two is something he can "buy into."

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, said that a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam would be "money." Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore debated over the match and said that it could be held at SummerSlam, when fans could potentially return to the arena.

The Hall of Famer feels that Lesnar would only return for a match if Lashley is in a "totally dominant situation."

"Brock Lesnar showing up and hearing that music, and Paul Heyman's there by his side, just that picture right there is worth the price of admission. I remember working Big Show and John Cena in the Champion of Champions match. Nobody thought I was going to win that match. If there was money in Vegas on that match, I don't think too many people had odds on Booker T walking out that match the Champion of Champions. For Bobby Lashley to be in a match somewhere like that, Champion of Champions match, and then actually winning it in a dominant fashion, MVP cutting a great promo on the world as far as Bobby Lashley being The All Mighty, and then the music (Brock Lesnar's) hits. That right there, I get goosebumps, something like that I can buy into, that's money."

Booker T said that nothing would need to be said between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley and just a staredown between the two would be sufficient. The WWE Hall of Famer said Lashley and Lesnar are the only two "top-notch" heavyweights in the business.

Bobby Lashley on facing Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley has expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar time and again in the recent past. The WWE Champion revealed last month that Lesnar is the only person who's causing the match not to go ahead.

“I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a venue to do it because I’m sure Vince would, I’m sure Scott would, I’m sure Dana would, I’m sure anybody would want to host that fight. It’s just Brock. It’s him, it’s him. I’m prepared, I’m ready."

Lashley and Lesnar have similar backgrounds, both of them have fought in MMA as well as pro wrestling.

I miss Brock Lesnar man. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ybr8uoWt6D — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 12, 2021