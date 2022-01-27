"A showcase match" - Booker T on rumored high-profile feud between Edge and top WWE superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is excited to see Edge feud with AJ Styles, calling the rumored clash like "two eras meeting in time."

AJ Styles seems to have moved on from his feud with his former partner Omos, and to start a rivalry with Austin Theory. The Phenomenal One could be in line for a high-profile singles match at this year's WrestleMania, perhaps against a certain Hall of Famer, Edge.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, spoke highly about Edge and Styles and believes that when the two eventually meet inside the ring, they could leave fans awestruck.

"I think that's a showcase match right there. It's truly a showcase match - two eras meeting in time. It's a match that I really think could play out to where the fans watching and be totally awestruck because of the artistry of what those two men could go out and do.

"Edge is not the youngest guy on the roster, but his storytelling, right now, is second to none. It doesn't seem like Edge has missed a step or anything like that. You're not looking at Edge and saying, 'Man, he shouldn't be there.' Edge is like the player-coach right now. He can still come off the bench and give you 25," said Booker T.

Booker T also praised AJ Styles, stating that the former WWE Champion still has what it takes to put on phenomenal matches in the ring.

AJ Styles has teased a match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

While speaking on The Bump, the former WWE Champion said that a match between him and Edge is close to happening.

“I want this match. He wants this match. When is it gonna happen? We’re getting close,” said Styles.

The Phenomenal One and The Rated-R Superstar had a memorable interaction in the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where the latter speared the former and then eliminated him from the men's Royal Rumble match.

The story is already set between the two and could be reignited at this week's Rumble match.

