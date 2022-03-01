Booker T says ex-WWE personality should be in the Hall of Fame after 38-year career 

Tony Chimel should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as per Booker T.

Chimel was a part of WWE for 38 years, first as a member of the ring crew and then later as a ring announcer and part of the production crew. He was let go by the company in 2020 as part of the company's COVID-19 budget cuts.

Booker T stated that Chimel had done a lot for the company behind the scenes, on his Hall of Fame podcast. The legend explained Chimel's role backstage as part of the production crew.

"That's a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in the Hall of Fame just because of the work that he did. His body of work is definitely something that should be mentioned. Tony Chimel wasn't just the guy doing the ring announcing. He was the guy that was making sure guys got paid, making sure the truck got set-up properly, making sure certain guys needed to do promos and stuff, rounding up guys. That dude did a little bit of everything for that company for a very, very long time, and yes, Tony Chimel should be in the Hall of Fame, without even a question," said Booker T.

Booker T said that Chimel had a signature voice, comparing him to legendary sports announcer Michael Buffer.

Tony Chimel's new career after WWE release

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor The fact Tony Chimel hasn’t come back to announce Edge on a one-off since he returned to the ring is a travesty.



So much so that I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 had COVID not been a thing. The fact Tony Chimel hasn’t come back to announce Edge on a one-off since he returned to the ring is a travesty. So much so that I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 had COVID not been a thing. https://t.co/ZcBpVZ0FDZ

Chimel recently revealed that he works at Trader Joe's, a popular grocery store, following his WWE release.

"I found out that there is life after WWE, because you figure I started when I was 22-years old and now I'm 60. I found a job at Trader Joe's, which I never really knew about. I had heard of Trader Joe's, but I didn't really know what it was," said Chimel.

Chimel was widely known for his iconic introduction for Hall of Famer Edge, as well as a feud with Kennedy.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



A SuuuUUUuuuper Interview with Tony Chimel About His 38 Years in WWE



Player links & show notes: New Episode! "A SuuuUUUuuuper Interview with Tony Chimel About His 38 Years in WWE"A SuuuUUUuuuper Interview with Tony Chimel About His 38 Years in WWEPlayer links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/a-suuuuuuuuupe… New Episode! "A SuuuUUUuuuper Interview with Tony Chimel About His 38 Years in WWE"A SuuuUUUuuuper Interview with Tony Chimel About His 38 Years in WWEPlayer links & show notes: podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/a-suuuuuuuuupe…

