"I found out there is life after WWE" - former announcer Tony Chimel on where he's currently working after his release

Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel has revealed that he found a job at a grocery store after working for the sports entertainment giant for over three decades.

Chimel was released by WWE in 2020 amid a wave of budget cuts that included numerous wrestlers and personnel. He worked behind the scenes for several years after retiring as a ring announcer.

During his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chimel revealed that he's currently working for Trader Joe's:

"I found out that there is life after WWE, because you figure I started when I was 22-years old and now I'm 60," said Chimel. "I found a job at Trader Joe's, which I never really knew about. I had heard of Trader Joe's, but I didn't really know what it was. (...) There's a lot of similarities because at WWE they always wanted to put smiles on people's faces and at Trader Joe's all they want to do is wow the customer and make the customer feel happy." (26:21-27:33)

Tony Chimel is enjoying his new career at Trader Joe's

Tony Chimel filled a variety of roles for Vince McMahon's promotion over the years, working as a ring technician, announcer, and production manager. Although he was never an in-ring competitor, he was involved in a feud with former superstar Mr. Anderson AKA Mr. Kennedy in the mid-2000s.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Chimel said he enjoys his current grocery store gig, although he didn't know much about it in the beginning.

"I've always been a big customer service guy and traveling for a living, you don't get any of that crap from the airlines and you get crappy customer service from hotels," said Chimel. "At Trader Joe's, if you call the store they actually answer. If you're in there and you're looking for something, we'll help you and we'll walk you to where you want to go." (27:34-28:02)

Tony Chimel is known for the unique way he used to announce 'The Rated-R Superstar' for Edge's entrance. The running gag was so beloved that Chimel was brought out during Beth Phoenix's WWE Hall of Fame induction to introduce her husband.

Edited by Jacob Terrell