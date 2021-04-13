Booker T compares WrestleMania 37 match fan reaction to when The Streak was broken

WWE legend Booker T believes that fans were shocked after Drew McIntyre lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, comparing it to when The Undertaker's Streak was broken.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed WrestleMania 37 and the first match of the show - Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer compared the fan reaction of that match to when The Undertaker's streak was broken at WrestleMania XXX.

"I don't know if that's what they wanted though (Lashley winning the match). Let me tell you something, I was there, I saw it up close and personal. The fans were so shocked, literally I thought somebody in the front row was going to die from shock. It was surprising but the air seemed like - I wouldn't say left the arena or anything like that, but everybody was shocked to the point where almost like The Undertaker's Streak was broken. That's the way it felt in the arena when Drew McIntyre did not break the Hurt Lock. Lot of people did not see that happening the way it happened."

Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore disagreed with the WWE legend's assessment and said that Lashley winning the match was what fans wanted to see.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows this past weekend.

The WWE Championship match was the very first match of WrestleMania 37, which took place on Night 1 of the show. Lashley got the win after putting McIntyre in the Hurt Lock.

The two superstars will face each other once again at next month's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

