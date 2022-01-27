Booker T says Hall of Famer winning the Royal Rumble match would be good for WWE

WWE legend Booker T feels that Lita winning the women's Royal Rumble match this year could be an excellent choice to help storylines and ratings.

Lita is one of three Hall of Famers to be announced for this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, with the other two being The Bella Twins. This will be her second appearance in the bout, with her other appearance coming at the inaugural Rumble match for women in 2018.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to a fan who predicted that Lita could win the women's Royal Rumble match to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The two-time Hall of Famer is open to the idea and explained how Lita winning the Rumble match could help WWE.

"If Lita did win, oh god (it would be good). Always expect the unexpected. It would be great. And I know a lot of people are going to say, 'Man, we don't want to see (Lita winning the Rumble). Hey, whatever. But I'm thinking about ratings, I'm thinking about stories, I'm thinking about TV. This is movies. For me, that would be great. I could see those scenarios playing out," said Booker T.

Booker T stated on the show that those on the WWE roster might not have a problem with Lita returning and being in the Rumble match. He thinks a small minority of fans have voiced their displeasure at Lita taking up another superstar's spot.

Lita has her eyes set on Charlotte Flair and another top WWE Superstar

Lita recently confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on the Blue brand and teased a feud between the two. The Hall of Famer is keen on getting in the ring with The Queen but is also interested in a feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"Charlotte and I started something last week, so I wouldn’t mind getting the better of her. But also, there’s just something with Becky. I just feel very connected to her, like our journeys getting into the business and everything that I’d love to see what that looks like," said Lita.

Incidentally, Lita was eliminated by Lynch in her first Rumble match after she had thrown out Mandy Rose and Tamina from the contest.

