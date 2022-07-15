"He was like on his own island" - Booker T says locker room despised former Universal Champion early in his career

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed that many members of the WCW locker room despised Goldberg when he got his big push in the company.

In late 1990s, the former NFL star made a huge impact in WCW as his 173-0 streak became part of wrestling folklore.

Whilst recapping Goldberg's career on WWE Smack Talk, Booker T stated that many members of the locker room didn't like the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion because of his 'me against the world' attitude.

"Goldberg came in he was like on his own island. A lot of guys, they pretty much despise Goldberg in a lot of ways for getting that push that, that lottery ticket. Me personally I like Goldberg, but Goldberg was a guy that was on a mission, on a mission to conquer this business and he didn't take anybody with them, It was all about Goldberg at that time," Booker said. [From 0:12 to 0:38]

Goldberg's wrestling career has spanned over 20 years, with him capturing world championships in both WWE and WCW.

Booker T on if Goldberg should still be wrestling

WWE has used Goldberg, along with several other legendary wrestlers, in recent years as a ploy to get casual audiences to view the product.

Whilst it may be fun to see him back in the ring, his performances have usually not matched up to his showings of the past.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recapped Goldberg's performance at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he faced off against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

"Goldberg did as good as he could. I think the story was what it was." Booker added: "I just feel like when you get to a certain age in this business, you've got to definitely start thinking about something else." H/T Sportskeeda

Goldberg returned to the ring earlier this year as he faced off against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in a losing effort for the Universal Championship.

