"Future World Champion in WWE one day" - Booker T on RAW Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Riddle is "highly touted" in the company to become a future World Champion.

The former WWE NXT Superstar has had a strong run on the main roster since moving from the brand to RAW in 2020. He held the US Championship last year which he won at the Elimination Chamber show last year. He later teamed up with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro, and the duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and host Brad Gilmore discussed reports stating that Riddle was supposed to be the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match. The two-time Hall of Famer was not surprised by these rumors, and foresees a bright future for the RAW Superstar.

"I don't know how true that is (that Riddle was originally supposed to win the Royal Rumble). Riddle is highly touted, I must say he is very highly touted as far as perhaps being future world champion in WWE one day. Me, personally, when I read it, I wasn't shocked or surprised or anything like that, I go, 'Yeah, I could see that happening,'" said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Riddle was in the last five of the men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, eventually eliminated by winner Brock Lesnar.

What could be in store for Riddle in WWE in the near future?

Riddle will have to go solo for a little while as his tag team partner Randy Orton could be away from the ring, as per recent reports.

The former NXT Superstar will get a chance to win his first World Title in the company at this month's Elimination Chamber show in Saudi Arabia. Riddle is one of the six men to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Seth Rollins are the other Superstars who will be in the ring with Riddle on February 19.

