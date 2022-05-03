"There’s still so much left to do" - Former world champion on Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently praised Roman Reigns for his current stint as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the veteran feels the SmackDown star still has a lot to accomplish in the business.

Roman Reigns recently completed 600 plus days as Universal Champion. With his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief now holds both major world titles the company has to offer. He is currently embroiled in a heated feud with RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre alongside The Usos.

During an interaction with Ken Hoffman of Culture Map, Booker T stated that it would take someone special to dethrone Roman as he has been on a different level. The legend added that despite Reigns' victory against Lesnar at The Showcase of the Immortals, The Head of the Table still had a lot to do.

"It’s going to take someone special to take the spot of Roman. He’s really been on a different level of late than most of the guys, and making it past Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania was big for him. There’s still so much left to do for The Head of the Table, so that’s a question that can’t be answered yet," said the Hall of Famer. (H/T CultureMap)

The Tribal Chief is currently one of the most dominant superstars in WWE and has defeated every major challenger put in front of him.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will face RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have been added to the tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, making it into a six-man tag team bout.

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions were to face each other in a tag team match to unify the titles from both brands. While signing the contract for their WrestleMania Backlash bout, all hell broke loose as both sides engaged in a high-octane brawl.

The Head of the Table made his way to the ring to aid his cousins but was interrupted by a charged up Scottish Warrior. Later on, a non-title six-man tag-team match was then announced for the show's main event.

Drew McIntyre recently expressed his interest in competing against The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at the upcoming stadium show in the UK. Considering the current angle, we could possibly be inching towards the monumental clash.

Do you think the Scottish Warrior can dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments.

