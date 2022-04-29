"My attention's on the championships" - Drew McIntyre wants a title match against Roman Reigns in the UK

Drew McIntyre wants to collide with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming stadium show in the UK.

Several weeks ago, it was announced that the company will host a premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd. This will be the first major WWE UK event since SummerSlam 1992, which had an attendance of over 80,000 fans. WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has also expressed interest in facing The Scottish Warrior at the event.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, McIntyre was asked which match would mean more to him, challenging Reigns for the title or facing Fury at the UK show. He stated that his attention is on the gold, and he'd rather face The Head of The Table.

"When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon."

Roman Reigns currently doesn't have a challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, so it'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for him.

Drew McIntyre says he often gets asked when he's going to recapture the WWE Championship

At WrestleMania 36, The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar to win the holy grail of wrestling for the first time in his career. He lost it to The Miz at Elimination Chamber last year, and failed to regain it several times. He never held the title in front of the fans for a single day.

When asked if people often ask him when he'll be world champion again, Drew McIntyre stated that hears it often.

"Yeah, I get it on a daily basis basically. 'When are you going to get that title back? You're the only person that had the WWE Championship two times, 300 days with no fans and attendance. So when are you going to get it in front of a live audience?' Roman's had the Universal Title for about six billion days now. He's just taken the WWE title. Someone needs to take him down. Why not this guy?"

Drew McIntyre is set to face Sami Zayn in a steel cage match on SmackDown this Friday. He's currently not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania Backlash.

Edited by Kaushik Das