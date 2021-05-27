"The scariest bump in the world" - Booker T on WWE legend's finishing move

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has stated that The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver is one of the "scariest" finishers in the world.

While speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan if he felt legitimately scared of The Undertaker inside the squared circle.

Booker T said he was scared only when he was placed in the Tombstone Piledriver by The Deadman.

"When you're in the tombstone (laughs). When you're getting ready to take that bump right there, it's the scariest bump in the world," revealed Booker T. "I remember working with The Undertaker and we were going to do the Tombstone spot, where he has me in the Tombstone and he falls back and I've got to pick him up and into the Tombstone. I remember doing that and he was so damn heavy, trying to make sure I got him up without falling and messing that thing up (laughs). And then he hit me with it."

HOF236 - WWE Back to Shows, UFC News and More https://t.co/7WNqLzaAuC — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) May 26, 2021

Booker T stated that it became "real" with The Undertaker when he knew that he had to perform well in the ring and "pull it off no matter what" with The Phenom.

Booker T was glad he didn't have any "blooper moments" with The Undertaker in the ring.

Booker T and The Undertaker have fought each other on several occasions in WWE

The Undertaker and Booker T

Booker T and The Undertaker had numerous matches in WWE in the 2000s, both in singles and tag team matches. The Phenom was one of the first superstars that Booker T feuded with in WWE after the latter's move from WCW.

In their last singles encounter on SmackDown (2007), The Undertaker emerged victorious via disqualification.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer shares a close bond with The Deadman and he revealed that The Undertaker made him feel welcome when he joined the WWE.

Booker T was one of the many legends that took part in The Undertaker's final hurrah in WWE during last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.