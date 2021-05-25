"I don't think WWE concentrates enough on that" - Booker T on an issue in the company

Booker T has opined that WWE doesn't pay enough attention to the entrance music of their superstars. He stated that some entrance themes could easily get a Superstar over.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T dissected one aspect of WWE that the company doesn't give ample attention to - the entrance music. The WWE legend feels that the company has to cater to the fans as much as the wrestler with regard to the entrance music.

"I don't think WWE concentrates enough on that one thing. You know what, I don't think it's because they're not, you know, thinking about it more than anything. These are just my thoughts and my concepts. But my thing is, the entrance music, (there) should be more thought put into the entrance music because that music has to have the fans feel a certain way. It's not just for the wrestler to walk out to. And I think that's what's not thought about as much," said Booker T.

Booker T gave the example of Stone Cold's entrance theme and said that any wrestler would have gotten over with the iconic glass break music.

"Just like, for instance, when I heard Stone Cold Steve Austin's music and the glass break, that could've been - of course Steve Austin took it and ran with it and took it all the way to the hilt - but that entrance could've been for so many different guys. That entrance and theme probably could've got over just about every guy that had that alone," Booker T added.

Booker T praised Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music, which he said captured the imagination of everyone in the wrestling business. He stated that the Japanese star's entrance music should not have been "tampered" with.

WWE's past music composers

Jim Johnston was WWE's music composer for a long time, having created music for the company from the 80s until his release in 2017.

Johnston said that WWE as well as AEW do not give enough importance to the entrance music of wrestlers.

"I felt a great responsibility, like part of these guy's careers and successes were in my hand," Johnston explained. "The music now in WWE and in AEW, I'm sorry if this is mean, it's all really homogenous and really mediocre, and it doesn't have anything to do with the characters. And I think that's why there are less big stars."

Over the last decade, The CFO$ also created theme songs for various WWE Superstars.

Alright, so my pick this year to go into the @WWE HOF is Jim Johnston. Seriously, how is this dude not in it? Hes the mastermind behind 95% of the best WWE themes in history, CFO$ cannot hold a candle to this MF. This guy is a huge part of wrestling history, WWE’s John Williams pic.twitter.com/qnY38nb0tG — Jonny Facking Moxlay (@JonnyFnMoxlay) January 28, 2020

