Booker T says WWE legend could join AEW

Booker T has discussed Kurt Angle joining AEW and stated that the Olympic gold medalist could make the switch to the promotion. Booker T opined that Angle may not be interested in a backstage role as he could have done that in his spell with WWE.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that Angle has "jumped ship" before and joined a rival promotion in TNA, and there's a possibility that he could join AEW in the future.

"I don't think Kurt Angle has an allegiance to finishing that match just with that one opponent but, you know, being able to walk away from it the way he wanted to walk away from it with perhaps another match, with another guy... you know, Darby Allin - you never know. I don't think Kurt Angle is far from hooking up with AEW and having one more run - WWE, TNA, now AEW, that's three companies Kurt Angle would have spent time with, and more importantly, got a paycheck from. At the end of the day, that's what it is all about."

Booker T suggested there is a possibility of Kurt Angle becoming an agent in AEW, but believes that the Olympic gold medallist may not be keen on a backstage role.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on joining AEW

Kurt Angle recently revealed that basketball legend and AEW star Shaquille O’Neal asked him to join AEW. Angle told the NBA legend that he is not interested in joining AEW.

Angle explained last month that the reason why he is not keen on joining AEW is because he has an upcoming project with WWE and his relationship with the company is strong.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.