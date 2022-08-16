"He'd always be in a war" - Booker T says WWE legend didn't get credit for being one of the toughest men in pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that Triple H never got the credit he deserved. Triple H has now taken over WWE creative since Vince McMahon retired last month following a series of allegations regarding alleged misconduct.

The Game has already made a number of big moves, including bringing back a number of superstars who were released. Triple H, who is now retired from the ring, was one of the top performers of his day, winning 14 world titles.

On the latest Hall of Fame show, Booker T was asked about which WWE Superstar he wanted to face while he was still signed to WCW. Booker named Triple H and even compared him to Muhammad Ali.

"One guy that I always used to see in WWE, like I'm sure we're going to be doing something one day, ironic but it was Hunter. I used to see Hunter on those nights. He'd always be in a war with somebody and the war would be played out on television and they would use the furniture. Somebody's going into the stairs, somebody's going to bleed and I was like, 'Wow man.'I kind of compared him to Muhammad Ali," said Booker T.

Booker T added that The Game never got the recognition he deserved for being one of the toughest men in pro wrestling:

"No one gave him the credit for how tough he really was. No one gave him the credit for how much he was willing to take inside of that squared circle. No one gave him credit for being one of those guys who say, 'You gonna have to kill me if you want to beat me.' Hunter was kind of like that. He was in the middle of that ring and it was brutal, it was brutality a lot of times. I was like, wow. I respected that. I really respected that." [23:00 to 24:23]

Triple H wants to bring Johnny Gargano back to WWE

According to reports, it looks like Triple H is interested in bringing Johnny Gargano back to the company. Gargano's WWE contract expired earlier this year and he has taken some time off from pro wrestling to be with his family.

Fightful Select has reported that Shawn Michaels has been asked to reach out to the former NXT Champion about a return to the company. Gargano was one of the top stars in NXT while Triple H was in-charge and a return to WWE with Triple H at the helm could be an enticing prospect for Gargano.

