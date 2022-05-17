"The perfect heel" - Booker T on WWE Hall of Famer

Booker T describe WWE legend Hall of Famer JBL as the quintessential villain.

Booker T commented about Drew McIntyre's recent comments to Sportskeeda, where the ex-WWE Champion spoke about "bad guys" trying to do "cool moves" or "say cool stuff," rather than getting fans to dislike their persona.

Booker T stated that the likes of JBL knew how to get a reaction from the crowd and called the APA member "the perfect heel". During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame show, the former WCW Champion said:

"There again, JBL, he was the perfect heel who knew what his role was when it came to embodying the bad guy." [From 59:55 to 1:00:06]

Booker T also feels that AEW star MJF embodies what it means to be a true heel in pro wrestling:

"He [McIntyre] hit it right on the head, guys like that who know what their job is, they embody it, they embrace it, they become it. I heard MJF talking about his momma last week, call her something, I was like, 'That's a heel right there.'" [From 59:00 to 59:40]

Booker T agreed with McIntyre's comments about playing a heel, and stated that there are just a few stars who can take the character to the point where the fans despise and detest everything about you.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL doesn't like one aspect about modern heels

JBL thinks that modern heels have to be in character even when they post on social media, which, he feels, they've failed to do:

“I have seen guys do some type of dastardly heel tactic or whatever it is. And then they put on their social media their kids and a Bible scripture. Like, dude, there’s nothing wrong with your kids and a Bible scripture, that’s wonderful. But not if you want to be a heel, you’ve got to stay in character."

The former WWE Champion is regarded as one of the best heels of his generation and even played his heel character at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2021.

