"Social media kills a lot of these guys" - JBL on modern heels in wrestling

Former WWE Champion JBL has given his thoughts on modern heels in wrestling during a recent podcast appearance.

Initially working as Bradshaw in World Wrestling Entertainment, the Texan found success as a tag team competitor but became one of the most prominent heel characters in WWE during his mid-2000s solo run. This period saw him perform on the SmackDown brand with a rich Texan gimmick and saw him go on a WWE Championship run.

JBL gave his thoughts on wrestling's recent crop of villains during a recent appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves. During the interview, Layfield blamed social media for the lack of believable heel characters in modern wrestling.

“I have seen guys do some type of dastardly heel tactic or whatever it is. And then they put on their social media their kids and a Bible scripture. Like, dude, there’s nothing wrong with your kids and a Bible scripture, that’s wonderful. But not if you want to be a heel, you’ve got to stay in character. This social media kills a lot of these guys," Bradshaw said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

How long was JBL's WWE Championship reign?

John Bradshaw Layfield is notable not only for his heel work on the SmackDown brand, but for his lengthy WWE Championship reign during this run.

Bradshaw defeated Eddie Guerrero for the title at The Great American Bash in 2005. From there, he would hold the championship for 280 days, defending it against the likes of Guerrero, Big Show, and The Undertaker.

JBL went on to lose the title at WrestleMania 21 to John Cena, the first of 16 for the Leader of the Cenation.

