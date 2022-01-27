Booker T says WWE needs top star to return and win the Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss needs to return to the WWE ring and win the women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday, as per Booker T.

Bliss recently returned to screen, appearing in segments with a psychologist on RAW. She has continued to use her dark character, but a recent trademark application has hinted at her possibly reverting to her old persona.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed possible women's Royal Rumble match winners. He feels the company desperately needs Bliss back in the ring to bolster its women's division and go on to main event WrestleMania.

"We (WWE) need her. That's what I'm talking about. I like Alexa Bliss and the character she's doing right now. I know merchandise may be good and what not, but as far as strengthening the women's locker room, we need Alexa Bliss on the roster going on to do what she does. I would love to see Alexa, I would love to see Alexa win it (women's Royal Rumble match) as well as go into WrestleMania in a title match," said Booker T.

Bliss hasn't wrestled since her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules in September 2021.

Who are the big names that will be in the WWE women's Royal Rumble match this year?

WWE has announced a number of Superstars who will participate in both men's and women's Royal Rumble matches this year.

Alexa Bliss could be one surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match, which already looks stacked with the addition of the top stars of RAW and SmackDown as well as a few legends.

Despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair will enter the Rumble match. Apart from Flair, the likes of Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Natalya, to name a few, have also been added to the match. Legends like Lita, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool and Mickie James will also be in the match.

Recent reports indicate that Ronda Rousey is set to make a stunning return on the road to WrestleMania. If the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion enters the women's Royal Rumble, she will be heavily favored to win the match and set up a massive clash with Becky Lynch.

