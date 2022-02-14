"I've got an inside source" - Booker T says WWE plans to build top Superstar for the next 2-3 years

Booker T has revealed that WWE has plans to build Bobby Lashley into "something special" over the next 2-3 years.

Lashley is currently the WWE Champion, having won the title from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble show last month. He's currently in the midst of his second reign with the title and will defend it at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and host Brad Gilmore discussed the WWE Championship match insidie the Elimination Chamber. Gilmore was worried that Lashley would lose the title at the show in Saudi Arabia and the steam he has built up over the last year and more. Booker T allayed his fears and said WWE has big plans for Lashley over the next two years:

"I'm going to tell you right now. I've got an inside source. I got an inside source that they are building Bobby Lashley to be something special over the next 2-3 years. I would not sleep on Bobby Lashley and what he's going to be doing here in the future in WWE. (From 1:01:37 to 1:01:59)"

The Hall of Famer added that he expected Lashley to have a bright future:

"I do know (that) Bobby Lashley is being set-up for doing good things. You can just look at what's going on and what's happening around Bobby (Lashley) right now and you can see a huge difference on the aura of Bobby Lashley right now." (From 1:02:20 to 1:02:39)

Booker T says he's looking forward to the Elimination Chamber show and that he hopes Lashley walks out as the champion.

Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar once again in WWE

The current world champion feels that his first match with Lesnar was just a teaser of what the two can do in the squared circle. He wants to take on The Beast Incarnate a few more times in the future.

"It was good to get that first match in, but I think there's so many more matches to go with me and him. I still think there's some bad blood that needs to be fought over," said Lashley.

Lashley's title will be on the line in the Elimination Chamber match and he will be up against not only Lesnar, but also AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory.

