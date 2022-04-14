Booker T says WWE legend should turn heel soon

WWE RAW star Randy Orton should get back to his "heel mode," as per Booker T.

Orton has been a babyface throughout his current partnership with Riddle in WWE. Since teaming up in April 2021 the duo have won the RAW Tag Team titles twice.

Booker T has enjoyed Randy Orton's partnership with Riddle but feels that it's the right time for The Viper to become a singles star and turn heel once again. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer said that Orton could be a good opponent for Cody Rhodes:

"The one thing I am intrigued by is seeing Randy Orton back in that 'Legend Killer' mode, a guy that people love to hate. Not that he's not doing good work right now with Riddle, that's almost like the odd-couple, (like) Booker T and Goldust, let's go out and have some fun. But when it's going to be time to get back to business, I would love to see Randy Orton back in that heel mode, I'm talking about on overdrive, going out there and really making the fans feel a certain way."

Booker T added:

"And he's the guy who you can put in the main event picture at the drop of a hat and people are going to buy just because he can go out there and pull that load."[From 45:00 to 45:45]

Orton's last world title reign came in 2020

Randy Orton says he's having a lot of fun teaming up with Riddle in WWE

While he has been known for being the baddest heel in WWE for over the last decade or more, Orton has been equally impressive as a babyface alongside Riddle. The Viper, in a recent interview, said that he's enjoying his partnership with Riddle.

"I feel like Riddle's different. He has got a certain energy. People gravitate towards him. The fans love him. He is awesome and his facial expressions... He enjoys being in that ring, and it has rubbed off on me, and I'm having fun out there," said the RAW Superstar.

Orton and Riddle are the current RAW Tag Team champions, and will defend their titles against SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

