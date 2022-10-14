Booker T says young WWE star is "in the perfect position" to grow

WWE legend Booker T feels Dominik is in the best position to learn and grow in the business, working with the stars that he's in a storyline with presently.

Dominik, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, has been wrestling for two years, with his first match coming against Seth Rollins. He recently joined the Judgment Day faction after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, and Hall of Famer Edge.

Booker T discussed Judgment Day's current storyline on his Hall of Fame show. He feels that Dominik is growing as an individual and performer, and that he's in the best company to learn right now.

"Dude is in the perfect position. Just learn and take it all in to be able to catapult from here to what's next because Dominik, you don't think about it, but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes. He's growing up literally in the ring right before our very eyes, and this kid, he's going to be a grown-ass man inside that square circle in a matter of no time. You watch the growth and keep your eye on Dominik because he's going to change, it's going to happen like that. That's what this kid is, in his life in this business. So I can't wait to see the outcome of what Dominik's going to turn out to be," said Booker T. [1:09:20 - 1:10:00]

Booker T thinks that The O.C. – the faction consisting of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson – feuding with Judgment Day gives everybody something to do in the storyline.

Finn Balor thinks Dominik Mysterio has exceeded expectations in WWE

In a recent interview, Balor stated that Dominik has surpassed all expectations both as a babyface and heel in WWE.

The former WWE Universal Champion believes that the young star has a bright future ahead of him and that he will step out of the shadow of his legendary father.

Dominik turned heel at the Clash at the Castle show, where he accompanied his father and Edge to the ring. The RAW star attacked Edge and his father after the match before joining Judgment Day.

