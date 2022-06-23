Booker T says WWE can put "the rocket" on top babyface after recent high-profile match

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle has a bright future ahead of him and could be pushed to the top after his recent match, as per Booker T.

Riddle faced WWE world champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week and was defeated but put on a great show. He lost once again on RAW against Omos in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, said that he wasn't worried by Riddle's loss to Omos on RAW, stating that the loss won't affect him. The Hall of Famer feels that the sky is the limit for Riddle going forward.

"Riddle has put himself in a position by going out there and having such a great match like that [against Reigns]. Sky is going to be the limit for Riddle. We know we can put the rocket on him, we know he can put Riddle in a spot right now. He passed all the tests in his match with Roman. As far as him losing [to Omos] - there, again, it's not something that I like or anything like that - but I don't think it's going to hurt him. I really think that Riddle is a guy, for me, who has stepped up," said the Hall of Famer. [From 1:01:45 to 1:02:27]

Booker T said Riddle was able to get some emotion from the fans with his promo, which he was impressed with.

What's next for Riddle in WWE?

WWE could reportedly put Riddle in a storyline with former world champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins landed a Curb Stomp on Riddle following the latter's match with Omos on RAW this past week. This could have been done to set up a match between Rollins - who is the top heel on RAW - against Riddle for the SummerSlam show.

SummerSlam will take place on July 30, the second Premium Live Event of the month with Money in the Bank set to take place before it on July 2. Rollins will be in the men's Money in the Bank match, but it remains to be seen what role Riddle will have on the show.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far