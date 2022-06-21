WWE reportedly setting up a new storyline for Riddle at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Riddle could well be on course to collide with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam.

The Original Bro was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match with Omos on this week's RAW. He threw every offense, but The Nigerian Giant remained unfazed. The Colossus finally foiled an RKO attempt and planted his opponent with a Toss Powerbomb for the win. After the match, Rollins emerged, and Curb Stomped a physically depleted Riddle.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that with Cody Rhodes not available to compete, WWE is setting up a long-term angle between the RK-Bro member and Rollins.

"I didn’t think he was going to win, but, I didn’t think that it was going to be, tree slam and then another tree slam, and then Rollins would lay him out and obviously the idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins who is, you know, top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that."

He continued:

"The curb stomp thing by Seth, that didn’t bother me. Everything with Omos was just ridiculous. I just can’t even fathom it. Makes no sense at all, but Rollins is in Money in the Bank, so he’s not going to be wrestling Riddle on this pay-per-view anyway, so I guess it’s to start a feud for SummerSlam." (H/T Ringside News)

Riddle put up a valiant effort on WWE SmackDown against Roman Reigns

The former United States Champion had the biggest match of his career on SmackDown this past week as he faced Roman Reigns in a high-stakes contest.

The Original Bro fought tooth-and-nail with The Tribal Chief, even nailing him with an RKO for a nearfall. However, he couldn't pull off the upset as he was speared mid-air by Reigns for the pinfall.

The RK-Bro member showed battle scars on RAW this week as his mid-section was heavily bandaged. Omos also noted this and concentrated his attack on Riddle's ribs and abdomen.

It will be interesting to see the former RAW Tag Team Champion can build his career as a singles star in WWE. Being in a high-profile feud with Seth Rollins will most definitely churn out some intriguing matches for the fans to enjoy.

