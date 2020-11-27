The WWE women's division is currently stronger than it has ever been in the history of the company. The women Superstars have shone on NXT, RAW and SmackDown, and the division is only going to grow further.

The WWE women's division is perhaps the strongest of any promotion ever in the history of pro wrestling. The likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, Asuka, and Sasha Banks, to name a few, have taken the women's division to new heights.

Booker T believes that one current Superstar is one of the best women wrestlers of all-time. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he considers current SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks as one of the best of all-time.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Sasha Banks and why she's one of the best of all-time

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke glowingly about Sasha Banks, as well as RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and said that he holds both Superstars in high regard.

“When you watch Sasha go out and perform, she is extraordinary as far as knowing how to make a feel certain way when you watch a match. She knows how to draw you in at the right times. She knows how to get that one thing to make jump to the edge of your seat and go like, ‘Oh man!’ One of those types of deals. She’s ranked very, very high in my book as far as women wrestlers of all time that has ever stepped inside the squared circle, and I said that same thing about Asuka, you know." (H/T 411 Mania)

Booker T said that what separates Sasha Banks from the rest in WWE's women's division is that she's one of the few women that doesn't mind getting into a fight.

Sasha Banks stated in her appearance on the New Day podcast that she is the best and revealed the reason why she feels that way as well.

Sasha Banks and Asuka faced off in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series, and The Boss prevailed over the WWE RAW Women's Champion.