Booker T says WWE star wasn't prepared for main roster; says he can be a "major player"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks it was the right decision to move Veer Mahaan to NXT as he wasn't prepared for the switch to the main roster.

After weeks of vignettes, Mahaan was repackaged and returned to WWE television earlier this year in April. But his run on the main roster didn't last long, as he was sent back to NXT earlier this month.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T felt that Mahaan's move to NXT is a good thing for the Indian wrestler.

"I think it's a good thing he's back. I thought he was moved up way too quick I did not think he was ready or prepared for that main roster and the situation that he was getting himself into. He could have been a guy that could have washed out immediately if things didn't work out properly as far as him stepping back to NXT seriously," said the Hall of Famer. [From 12:40 to 13:00]

Booker T feels that Veer Mahaan has the potential to be a star on the main roster.

"Now the thing is you could get behind it, but all the pieces got to be in place. If Veer was a guy who really had a playbook that he could go to, this guy could really be a major player on the roster. But you got to put in a whole lot of time as far as trying to create that," added Booker T. [From 13:42 to 14:12]

Booker T feels that Veer didn't have the skillsets that he needed to be a star on the main roster and a stint in NXT could help him figure out how he can be different to everyone else on the roster.

Veer Mahaan has teamed up with his former tag team partner in WWE

Following his return to NXT, Mahaan has once again teamed with his former partner Sanga.

The duo were first seen at an NXT Live Event last month where they faced the team of Chase University.

Mahaan and Sanga were formerly known as Indus Sher when they teamed together back in 2020. It remains to be seen what the future is for the duo and if they'll be called up to the main roster in the future.

